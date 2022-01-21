Jan 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection inspires Billy Ray's next feature film

Los Angeles, Jan 21 (IANS) The January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, considered the worst domestic attack on democracy since the Civil War, will be the subject of 'J6', a feature film scripted and to be directed by Billy Ray, reports 'Deadline'.



The movie will be a follow-up to Ray's highly rated political drama miniseries, 'The Comey Rule', based on the book, 'A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership', by former FBI director James Comey.



Joining him as one of the four producers will be Adam McKay, who is in the Oscar hunt for the Leo DiCaprio-Jennifer Lawrence-starrer 'Don't Look Up'.



'Deadline' has confirmed that the 'J6' script will be shopped to studios and streamers imminently, and that conversations with equity financiers have already begun.



Ray, according to 'Deadline', had originally expected to long look at the events of January 6 in the form of another limited series. Deeply affected by the attack, he travelled to Washington, D.C. within days of the siege, and interviewed a number of the key principals when memories were raw and fresh.



They included Capitol police officers Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn, as well as members of Congress who were trapped inside the Capitol when the violent siege unfolded. Fanone consulted on the screenplay throughout the process.



Ray has scripted (and/or directed) similar films based on real events, such as 'Shattered Glass' (2003), 'Breach' (2007), the Tom Hanks-led 'Captain Phillips' (2013) and Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' (2019).



