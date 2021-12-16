Jammu records season's coldest night

Srinagar, Dec 16 (IANS) Night temperatures remained several notches below freezing point on Thursday in J&K and Ladakh, while Jammu recorded a minimum of 5.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season.



An official of the MeT department said Srinagar recorded minus 2.1 degrees, Pahalgam minus 6.9 and Gulmarg minus 19.2 as the minimum on Thursday.



Drass town of Ladakh recorded minus 19.2, Leh minus 17.9 and Kargil 12.5 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had registered 5.9, the lowest this season so far, Katra had 7.8, Batote 0.5, Banihal minus 1.2 and Bhaderwah 0.4 as the minimum.



--IANS

sq/shb/