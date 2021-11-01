Jammu boy tops NEET 2021 scoring perfect 720 out of 720

Jammu, Nov 1 (IANS) Tanmay Gupta from Jammu and Kashmir created history on Monday by becoming the first ever from the UT to top the NEET 2021 exams in the country. He shares the top wrong with two others -- Mrinal Kutteri and Karthika Nair.



Tanmay Gupta, 18, scored the perfect 720 out of 720 along with to rank at number one among the over 16 lakh aspirants who took NEET 2021 held on September 12.



When he came to know about his rank, an overwhelmed Tanmay said, "I have made J&K proud by scoring the topmost rank in the test. We from J&K are still not getting many admissions in premier national level medical institutions in the country".



He said he did his class 11th and class 12th schooling in Delhi as he wanted to get admissions in Maulana Medical college in Delhi.



"But, destiny had different plans for me. Now I can aspire to get admission in the best medical institutions of the country, AIIMS Delhi", he said.



In order to rank at the top, Tanmay has remained away from his two other passions, swimming and watching light hearted TV programmes during the last two years.



