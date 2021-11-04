James Rodriguez returns to Colombia squad after 12-month absence

Bogota (Colombia, Nov 4 (IANS) Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has been recalled to Colombia's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Paraguay after a 12-month absence, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) has announced.



Rodriguez, who joined Qatar's Al-Rayyan from Everton in September, has not represented his country since scoring a first-half penalty in a 6-1 defeat to Ecuador in November last year. Rodriguez made his mark at the International stage in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, scoring six goals as Colombia reached the quarter-finals for the first time.



The 30-year-old has made just three appearances for Al-Rayyan because of a lingering calf problem.



Cafeteros manager Reinaldo Rueda also called up four uncapped players: Los Angeles FC striker Cristian Arango, Independiente Medellin goalkeeper Andres Mosquera, Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez, and Talleres Cordoba forward Diego Valoyes.



Rueda's men will face Brazil in Sao Paulo on November 11 and Paraguay in Barranquilla five days later.



Colombia are currently fourth in the 10-team South American group with 16 points from 12 qualifiers. The top four teams will earn a place at next year's World Cup in Qatar while the fifth-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.



Following is the Colombia squad:



Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Napoli), Camilo Vargas (Atlas), Andres Mosquera (Medellin).



Defenders: Daniel Munoz (Genk), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), Jhon Lucumi (Genk), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca), Yeimar Gomez (Seattle Sounders), Johan Mojica (Elche), William Tesillo (Leon), Yairo Moreno (Pachuca).



Midfielders: Gustavo Cuellar (Al Hilal), Wilmar Barrios (Zenit de Saint Petersburg), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth), Sebastian Gomez (Nacional), Victor Cantillo (Corinthians), James Rodriguez (Al-Rayyan), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), Cristian Arango (Los Angeles FC), Yerson Candelo (Nacional).



Forwards: Diego Valoyes (Talleres Cordoba), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta), Radamel Falcao Garcia (Rayo Vallecano), Luis Diaz (Porto), Luis Fernando Muriel (Atalanta), Miguel Angel Borja (Gremio), Rafael Santos Borre (Eintracht Frankfurt), Roger Martinez (America).



