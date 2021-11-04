James Blunt's pub is 'haunted'

London, Nov 4 (IANS) 'You're Beautiful' singer James Blunt reportedly believes his west London pub is haunted by a ghost.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "James believes the ghost is that of someone who used to come in regularly because he always knocks over the same tankard. James and the staff reckon it must have been his favourite one."



The source added: "He appears quite regularly, knocking things about and causing hazards. A few of the staff were really freaked out when it first happened but now everyone views the ghost quite affectionately."



"It keeps the staff on their toes because they have to be ready to catch the falling tankard at any time. It feels ridiculous but there is really no explanation for it."



The 47-year-old star bought the pub, which was first founded in 1846, back in 2017 and after a year of renovations, reopened the venue in 2018, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Meanwhile, Blunt doesn't seem scared by the prospect of his upcoming chart battle with Adele, as they will both be releasing albums on November 29.



