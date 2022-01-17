Jallikattu in Alanganallur in TN underway

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's traditional bull taming sport Jallikattu is progressing smoothly in Alanganallur in Madurai district on Monday.



The Jallikattu is held as part of the Pongal festival in the state.



About 700 bulls and 300 bull tamers are registered for the game that began in the morning.



A person is announced as winner if he hangs on to the bulls' hump for a specified time.



The bull owners are also given prizes if their animal was not tamed by anyone.



