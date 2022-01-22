Jal Jeevan Mission tableau to showcase water supply at 13K ft altitude

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Ministry of Jal Shakti's tableau on Republic Day this year will display how at an altitude of more than 13,000 feet in Ladakh, the Jal Jeevan Mission is improving the quality of life of the people by providing clean tap water to their homes.



According to the government, Jal Jeevan Mission is working in the most difficult terrains of the country to provide tap water to communities who face severity of climate and lack of drinking water such as in high altitudes of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand or in the deserts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.



Notably, the Jal Jeevan Mission tableau was declared as the best tableau in 2021.



In Ladakh region, in winters the maximum temperature during the day remains sub-zero and night temperature falls to -20-degree Celsius. During extreme winter conditions, providing clean tap water at the doorstep is very challenging as water sources get frozen and supply lines become inoperative.



In such areas, people who were forced to dig ice and drink it after melting are now getting clean tap water in the comfort of their homes, schools and anganwadis, the ministry said.



In the tableau, local women will be shown conducting water quality tests by using Field Test Kits (FTKs). JJM has trained more than 8.6 lakh women so far in ensuring clean tap water supply to homes with the help of FTKs. Water testing laboratories in the country are now open for the public to get their drinking water tested.



A digital board displaying real-time data about water supply and progress of the mission will also ne presented.



