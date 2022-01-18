Jaishankar talks to UAE Foreign Minister over Abu Dhabi blast

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to the Foreign Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over phone and discussed the terror attack in Abu Dhabi on Monday that killed two Indian nationals, the Ministry of External Affairs said.



Three persons, including two Indians and a Pakistani national, were killed while six others were injured in a series of blasts at a storage facility of an oil firm in the Muzaffar Industrial Area in the UAE on Monday. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack.



The UAE Foreign Minister shared the details of the attack with Jaishankar, and conveyed the deepest condolence of the UAE government over the death of two Indian nationals. He assured that the UAE government would extend full support to the families of the deceased, saying the authorities are in continuous touch with the Indian Embassy in this regard.



On his part, Jaishankar condemned the terror attack in the strongest terms and emphasised that in this day and age, such an attack on innocent civilians is completely unacceptable and against all civilised norms.



He also appreciated the immediate assistance provided by the UAE authorities to the Indian Embassy in responding to the tragic situation.



Jaishankar conveyed India's strong solidarity with the UAE in the face of such an attack. Given its principled position against terrorism, India will stand with the UAE in international fora on this issue as India did when recently the UAE raised the issue of its vessel 'Rawabee' in UN and demanded action against the Yemen-based Houthi rebels.



--IANS

nk/arm