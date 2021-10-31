Jaipur students become the preferred choice of MNCs

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Oct 31 (IANS) In recent years, Jaipur has established its own identity in terms of quality education. Now the students of educational institutions here are becoming the choice of multinational companies who are hiring them at whopping packages irrespective of the threats being posed by pandemic challenges.







Companies, which have so far turned to institutes like IIT-NIT for campus placements, are now recognising the talent of the students of Jaipur and offering them lucrative jobs.



Prajwal Gidwani, a student from Jaipur Engineering College and Research Campus (JECRC) Foundation has been offered a package of Rs 44 lakh. He said, "It is because of practical training conducted throughout the course that I have been able to get Amazon offers of Rs 44 lakh per annum."



Another trend being seen in the city is that the female candidates have been selected in large numbers. Top companies have offered excellent salaries to about 70 per cent of the female candidates. Krati Mitra, a student, got a package of Rs 23 lakh from Cloudera.



A package of Rs 7 lakh has been offered to more than 140 students and a package of Rs 5 lakh per annum given to more than 360 students in JECRC.



According to the released data from the first phase by the Jaipur Engineering College and Research Campus (JECRC) Foundation, so far 847 students have got job offers with a salary hike of 40 per cent compared to last year.



World's top multinational companies included in Fortune-500; Companies like HPE, Deloitte, Infosys, LTI, Amazon, Capgemini, Accenture and Cloudera, Infoedge, ZS Associates have offered much better packages this time to Jaipur students.



Arpit Agarwal, Director, JECRC Foundation, said that the growing faith in JECRC among the students have inspired us to work harder as an institution. "After Covid-19 phase, companies are now offering jobs to students by taking interviews in virtual mode as well. This has given our students more opportunities to showcase their talents," he added.



Rakesh Bhatnagar, President (Vice-Chancellor), Amity University Rajasthan, Jaipur said that over 365 organisations conducted their placement drive with Amity Jaipur campus during 2021.



He said, "Universities must nurture the students not only to discover new perspectives but also to see things differently and develop an entrepreneurial mindset.



"We are transforming young minds into competent professionals with human values and are giving a wide exposure of industry to our students to make them industry-ready besides strengthening the industry-academia relationship."



