Jagan's latest move added to uncertainty: Opposition

Amaravati, Nov 22 (IANS) The Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh on Monday reacted sharply to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government's move to repeal two laws enacted last year to create three state capitals to come out with a comprehensive legislation saying this has only added to the uncertainty.



Leader of Opposition and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the latest move by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government would further harm the state which was already suffering due to its decision for trifurcation of state capital.



TDP politburo member and former union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju alleged that Jagan government was destroying the state by adding to the instability. Reacting to the government's decision, he said nothing good can happen to the state under YSRCP rule.



Raju claimed that the government repealed the laws as it was sure of losing the legal battle. He remarked that the Jagan government can only act to take revenge on its political rivals but cannot provide good governance.



TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh alleged that the government is playing 'mind games' with the people by turning the Assembly into a forum for spreading untruths and half truths.



Lokesh strongly objected to the manner in which the Jagan Reddy regime passed the latest bill in the House, withdrawing the previous 3 Capitals and CRDA Repeal Acts. Once again, the chief minister misled the people by saying that the people gave a huge mandate for his capital trifurcation plan in 2019, he said.



Nara Lokesh reminded the CM of his repeated statements at the time of elections that he constructed his house in Amaravati and that it would be the one and only Capital for Andhra Pradesh. In fact, Jagan Reddy went to the 2019 election on the plank of developing Amaravati. But now, he was twisting facts and telling lies without a sense of commitment or responsibility.



Lokesh deplored that even now, the chief minister was not leaving his adamant and arrogant stand on a contentious issue like capital shifting.



Actor politician Pawan Kalyan said that the government acted in haste to escape from the legal case in high court. He alleged that by announcing that it will bring new Bills with more clarity, the government pushed the state into further uncertainty.



Jana Sena leader said people feel that at a time when the high court was expeditiously hearing 54 cases filed against the three capital laws, the government took back the laws as it had realized that its defeat in the court was certain.



Pawan said it was unfortunate that rulers have created a situation that even after seven-and-a-half years following formation of new Andhra Pradesh, the people don't know where the new state capital will come up.



BJP state president Somu Veerraju said the Jagan government has no vision to ensure decentralization. He alleged that during the last two years, the government did nothing for the development of Visakhapatnam or Rayalaseema region.



CPI-M state secretary P. Madhu said it was unfortunate that instead of putting an end to the row over state capital, the chief minister announced that he will bring a new comprehensive law. He felt that the state government repealed the two laws in view of the people'S sentiments and the legal cases.



--IANS

