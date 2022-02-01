Jagannath temple in Oshisha's Puri reopens for devotees

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (IANS) The Lord Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri has been reopened for devotees with strict adherence to Covid-19 norms, officials said here on Tuesday.



With the steep rise in Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the Jagannath temple remained closed for devotees from January 10 to January 31. However, the Chhatisha Nijog, at its meeting held on January 28, had decided to reopen the temple for the public following protest by local traders, who depend on the temple for their livelihood.



The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure devotees have smooth darshan of lords. Devotees have been allowed to enter into the temple from 6 a.m. The public darshan will continue till 9 p.m. on all days when the temple will be open for public darshan.



However, it will remain closed for public on all Sundays for sanitation activities as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 disease.



As per the SOP, all devotees will be required to bring their photo ID card along with a final certificate for Covid-19 vaccination (of having taken two doses) or Covid-19 negative certificate (RT-PCR) of testing done within 96 hours prior to the visit to the temple.



It is mandatory for all devotees to wear masks at all times, inside and outside the temple. People flouting the norms will be fined, and can be refused entry, it said.



Devotees will have to sanitise their hands before entering the temple. There will be strict enforcement for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour by all. Devotees will have to maintain physical distance at all times as per Covid-19 guidelines.



Meanwhile, the temple administration has set up a camp for administering precaution dose to Sevayats in the age group of 18 to 60 years.



--IANS

bbm/shb/