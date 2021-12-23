Jagan launches mega industrial hub in home district

Amaravati, Dec 23 (IANS) In a move aimed at boosting the electronics manufacturing sector's potential in his home district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub and YSR EMC at Kopparthy in YSR Kadapa.



The industrial cluster will be supported by all necessary facilities such as ready-to-occupy sheds and plots, electricity, and roads.



Several electronics manufacturing companies, solar power companies, MSMEs, and industrial associations planning to start operations at the industrial hub, participated in the event.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said: "These facilities will enable industrial growth, attract investment and improve industrial infrastructure climate in Kadapa and thereby, contribute to the development of the state economy. In total, all the activities that we have taken up today will lead to an investment of Rs 1,052 crore and generation of over 14,803 jobs."



The major investments in the electronics sector that are slated to come up here, include manufacturers of mobile phones, accessories, and components, laptop computer and tablets, surveillance cameras, and television sets.



The YSR Electronic Manufacturing Cluster and YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub were conceptualised in August 2019.



