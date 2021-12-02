Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, killed by home intruder

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (IANS) Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of American music icon Clarence Avant, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in her Beverly Hills house, early on Wednesday.



Beverly Hills Police chief Mark Stainbrook confirmed that a security guard was stationed at the home at the time of the incident, and wasn't hurt.



Police received a call at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday (PST) when they were informed about someone being shot in the 1100 block of Maytor Place, in the Trousdale Estates area.



The police chief read a statement issued by the grieving Avant family at a press conference, the family said, "Jacqueline was an amazing woman - a wife, mother, philanthropist, and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive contribution and impact on the arts community".



The police said that the suspect or the suspects are at large and the investigation with regards to the case is underway.



Jacqueline is survived by her husband Clarence and their two children, Alexander Du Bois Avant, and the former United States Ambassador to the Bahamas, Nicole Avant, who is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.



Clarence Avant was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. He was the subject of the 2019 documentary 'The Black Godfather', which spoke about his political influence and musical legacy.



--IANS

aa/kr