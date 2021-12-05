It's time to talk about development: Iqbal Ansari (Interview)

By Vivek Tripathi

Ayodhya, Dec 5 (IANS) Iqbal Ansari, the main petitioner in the Babri Masjid demolition case, says that after the decision pronounced by the Supreme Court, there is no place for the Ram temple issue to remain festering and said that development of Ayodhya should be the core issue which must be addressed by all political parties.





Following the apex court's order, the construction of the temple in Ayodhya has begun. At the same time, five acres of land has also been allotted to the Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodhya district for building a mosque.



The complete blueprint for construction of the mosque has been prepared. The process of getting the approval by the Ayodhya Development Authority is in final stages.



"We do not even have to observe black day nor hold any protests against the temple construction," Ansari added.



In a conversation with IANS, Ansari said that the Ram temple issue is being deliberately raised during elections every year to garner votes.



He said that the land given by the SC for the mosque has been made available to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. Hence, the parties involved in resolving the Ram temple issue have nothing to do with it anymore.



On the question of some people filing a review petition, Ansari said they are not part of the Babri Masjid Action Committee. From now, people should not discuss about temple-mosque politics and only talk about development.



He said, "I am satisfied with the decision announced by the apex court and do not want to drag the matter further."



In response to another question, Ansari says there is no need to observe 'black day' on December 6 any more. "There should be no debate in the name of temples and mosques in India."



He lamented that whenever elections come, people are misled with the issue of temples and mosques while instead of using such electoral gimmicks, the focus should be on development and employment.



The Babri Masjid litigant said that the apex court pronounced its verdict on November 9, 2020. After the SC order, there was peace in Ayodhya, including the whole country. "We only want that no black day should be observed anywhere by the Muslim community."



--IANS

