It's time to speak up, says Rahul Gandhi over bulli deals

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government over inaction over Bulli Bai app that targets women of a particular community and said it's time to speak up against the hate and there should be no fear.



Gandhi spoke after profiles of several women of a particular community were posted on Bulli deals.



Gandhi said, "The insult of women and communal hatred will only stop when you stand against it in one voice, and the year has changed, so change your fate and it's time to speak up."



NCP leader Nawab Malik tweeted, "It's beyond anguishing to see vocal Muslim women being auctioned online in #SulliDeals & I've also had a telephonic conversation with 2 victims. I will write to Home Minister @Dwalsepatil Ji & demand a probe. Maharashtra will always stand with the daughters of the nation!"



One of the Congress activists whose profile was posted, has tweeted tagging Delhi police that earlier complaint was ignored. "Hi @DelhiPolice. This lot already harassed me by hosting an auction of me and making disgusting lewd comments on me. I had filed an FIR in May with you, but you've done absolutely nothing. Now they're back with this. Good job protecting women. Will you do anything now at least?" she said in her twitter post.



After a complaint from a woman journalist was filed with Delhi Police over web page "Bulli Bai" aimed at demeaning Muslim women, Union Minister for Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that hosting platform GitHub has blocked the bulli bai creator.



"Bulli Bai", created on GitHub, popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.



Late Saturday night, quoting Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi tweet, Vaishnaw said: "GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action."



