'It's time to rest', Harish Rawat targets party ahead of polls

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Congress Campaign committee chief in Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat has targeted the party for not giving him a free hand in the party affairs and in a series of tweets he said that "it's time to rest, it has been enough."



"Is this not strange? When we have to swim in the sea of election, the party organisation should extend supporting hand, but has rather turned its face the other way and is playing a negative role. I have to swim in the sea where the ruling party has released many crocodiles and my hands and legs are tied. Sometimes it feels that I have worked too much and now it's time to rest. I am in dilemma, the new year may show me a way, and Lord Kedarnath will show a path to me."



The new barb from the former Chief Minister will create trouble for the party in the state as it doesn't have a face apart from Rawat who has pan state presence, after the demise of Narayan Datt Tiwari and Indira Hridayesh.



Sources say that the former Chief Minister is upset over the ticket distribution and that he wants more say in the party affairs. The Congress which is going for the collective leadership into the polls has not declared Rawat as the Chief Minister candidate which is the prime demand of his supporters.



However the state In-charge of the party Devendra Yadav did not respond to calls and Rawat loyalists claim that he is upset with the party as the state In-charge is not listening to his suggestions. Rawat was Punjab In-charge when Amarinder Singh was removed from the state as Chief Minister and now Rawat is facing the same problem in the state to adjust with the new team.



--IANS

miz/skp/