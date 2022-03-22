itel to unveil segment-first 18W fast charging smartphone in sub 8K on March 24

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) itel, India's number 1 mobile brand under Rs 7,000, is set to launch a game changer smartphone that is rumoured to come with 18W fast charging technology, the first in the segment under 8K in India on March 24. The smartphone will be launched under itel Vision series.



As a consumer-centric brand, itel has always focused on establishing a strong connection with its audience by introducing game-changing innovations and enhancing the smartphone user experience.



The smartphone is expected to provide power-packed and unmatched features in the category like 3GB RAM+64GB ROM configuration, 18W fast charging with a 5,000 mAh battery to provide the best-in-class performance.



In this segment, the other smartphone brands majorly feature 32 GB inbuilt memory but the upcoming launch Vision 3 will be a big disruptor with the aspirational configuration, sources told IANS.



Also, the category has majorly witnessed only up to 10W charging capabilities whereas Vision 3 comes with 18W charging reducing the charging time significantly, which is going to be a big value add to consumers.



It would not be wrong to say that this device will take on the likes of Redmi and Realme smartphones under the 8K price segment.



The teasers on itel's social pages and rendered images hint that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with fast charging facility.



Under the hood, the smartphone seems to be power-packed with unmatched aesthetics and superior features like AI Power Master, Dual security features --- Multifunction fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock, 5,000mAh powerful battery with 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop display, Dual 4G VoLTE, Android 11, 3GB+64GB memory and 8MP + VGA dual camera with flash.



Going by the teaser and the information provided by our sources, we can expect the new Vision series smartphone to come under the Rs 8,000 segment, the sources said.



Within six years of operations, itel has carved its leadership by securing its no. 1 position in the entry-level smartphone segment in the Sub 7K Smartphone segment. The brand has a huge consumer base of 8cr+ customers in India.



