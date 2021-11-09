ITC Hotels flags off luxury brand Mementos with Ekaaya in Udaipur

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) ITC Hotels has announced the launch of its new luxury brand, Mementos, with Ekaaya, a 130-room hotel located on a 106-acre plot overlooking the Aravallis in Udaipur. The hotel is slated to be opened in the coming financial year, according to a company spokesperson.



In view of Udaipur's growing popularity as a wedding destination, Ekaaya is being billed as an ideal setting for one. It offers 25,000 sq.ft. of covered meeting spaces with a sprawling ballroom, vast pre-function areas, multiple breakout rooms, green rooms and open garden spaces spread over five acres.



Located 20 km from the city, Ekaaya is close to the historic Nathdwara and Eklingji temples.



Sharing the news about the launch of Mementos with the signing of Ekaaya, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said: "Brand Mementos helps us deliver unique luxury stays across different destinations. There are beautiful properties all across India that remain a secret. Through collaborations with like-minded partners, ITC Hotels will unveil these properties and bring forth India's richness in domestic destinations."



Speaking about the opening of Ekaaya, its owner-developer, Vijendra Singh Choudhary, said it was a "momentous occasion for us to be chosen as the first property under the Mementos brand, which will stand for luxury the Indian way." He was confident that "with the expertise of ITC Hotels in this space and our strength in delivering this landmark product, Ekaaya Udaipur will be the preferred destination luxury address for travellers."



The rooms at Ekaaya are spread across the green acres in clusters. Each of these clusters come with an exclusive pool as well as personal decks for barbecues and private parties. "With the emerging trend of families and friends travelling together and guests preferring to holiday in small groups with their close ones, the Ekaaya accommodation designs lend themselves to greater customisation," a media release issued by ITC Hotels said.



Ekaaya's facilities for guests include a gym and spa spread over 7,500 sq. ft., a 1,000 sq. ft. Ollies Club for young adults, and a temperature-controlled swimming pool. The luxury hotel's other attractions will be ITC's famous food and beverage spread, topped up by the celebrated vegetarian restaurant, Royal Vega, and the popular Kebabs & Kurries.



--IANS

srb/