ITC Hotels expands footprint in Himachal with Mementos Shimla

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) ITC Hotels has signed its third Mementos hotel in two weeks, this time in Shimla, expanding its footprint in Himachal Pradesh.



Mementos is the luxury brand that the hospitality company launched with the inking of the deal for Ekaaya Udaipur, which was followed by Mementos Jaipur.



Mementos Shimla sprawls over an area of 10 acres with a total of 297 keys, including 40 villas of four bedrooms each. The 200 sq. m. villas offer a marvellous view of the valley and are ideally suited for staycations by large families or groups of friends.



Situated in the heart of the city, Mementos Shimla is a 30-minute drive from the airport and is located 10 minutes away from the railway station. The famous Shimla Mall Road is a 15-minute drive away from the hotel.



After signing the agreement with Pankaj Gupta, owner of Mementos Shimla, ITC Hotels Chief Executive Anil Chadha pointed out: "Himachal Pradesh is one of the key hill destinations that has witnessed huge footfalls after the pandemic. This state has

insurmountable beauty and is truly everyone's favourite. From 'White Christmas' to green glory, our latest luxury outpost Mementos Shimla brings you the best of all seasons."



Chadha noted that Shimla is getting popular because it is ideally situated for road trips to nearby destinations. "Shimla is

poised to receive the growing influx of domestic tourists and destination weddings," he said.



Gupta said: "We are building one of the largest hotels in the hills in the heart of Shimla and so we had to choose a partner with the ability and experience to manage large luxury hotels. We are delighted to get ITC Hotels on board with their Mementos brand and are extremely confident that this alliance will deliver an outstanding luxury experience to guests."



Mementos Shimla comes with a massive 7,500 square foot pillarless banqueting space to cater to the ever-growing demand for destination weddings in the hills. It is also equipped with a state-of-the-art fitness centre that overlooks an all-weather swimming pool and spa.



