Italian Serie A to resume despite COVID-19 cases surge

Rome, Jan 5 (IANS) Italy's Serie A is set to resume from its winter break on January 6 despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.



Notably, one out of every ten players in Serie A are COVID-19 positive but the Italian league will go ahead with their key fixtures including the third-placed Napoli taking on No. 5 Juventus, while AC Milan will face AS Roma on Thursday.



Serie A has decided to go full steam ahead, prioritising the games completed rather than postponing them and risking fixture congestion later on.



Bottom-placed Salernitana have been affected the worst as their nine players sidelined because of the virus, making their clash against Venezia on Thursday doubtful.



The Juve-Napoli clash also faces the risk of being cancelled as the visitors have had an outbreak, with six players and their coach Luciano Spalletti being quarantined.



Although 98 per cent of the players have been vaccinated, a small number of them have been resisting the vaccine. The league has not made it mandatory for all players to take the COVID vaccine.



