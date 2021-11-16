Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in West Bank clashes

Ramallah, Nov 16 (IANS) A Palestinian man was killed on Tuesday by Israeli soldiers during clashes near the northern West Bank city of Tubas, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.



Saddam Bani Ouda, 26, was shot by Israeli soldiers in the heart during the clashes that erupted at the entrance of the village of Tammun near the city, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the ministry's statement.



There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the incident.



Palestinian eyewitnesses and security sources said that a special Israeli army unit disguised as Palestinians, wearing civil clothes, broke into Tubas to arrest a wanted Palestinian man. Clashes broke out after the Israeli soldiers were discovered.



The Israeli army carries out daily raids and arrests of Palestinians in the West Bank, saying they are wanted for violence against Israelis.



