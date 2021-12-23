Israeli PM, US National Security Advisor meet in Jerusalem to discuss Iran

Jerusalem, Dec 23 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Wednesday in Jerusalem and discussed Iran and other strategic issues, according to a statement from Bennett's office.



Sullivan told Bennett that the US and Israel are at "a critical juncture for both countries on a major set of security issues" and should develop a joint strategy, Xinhua news agency reported.



"Israel and the United States stand together," Sullivan said.



For his part, Bennett said that Israel's relationship with the Biden administration is "as strong as ever."



The two also discussed "the negotiations between Iran and the major powers in Vienna, and several additional issues of joint interest to both countries."



The Israeli prime minister said "what happens in Vienna has profound ramifications for the stability of the Middle East and the security of Israel for the upcoming years."



Sullivan arrived in Israel on Tuesday for a series of meetings with Israeli top officials on Iran. On Tuesday night, he met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and he has scheduled meetings with Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defence Minister Benny Gantz.



The US official is also expected to travel to Ramallah to meet Palestinian President Mohammed Abbas to discuss bilateral ties.



--IANS

int/shs