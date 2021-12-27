Israeli PM quarantines after daughter tests Covid positive
Mon, 27 Dec 2021 1640577970000
Tel Aviv, Dec 27 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett entered quarantine after his daughter tested positive for Covid-19, a government spokesman said in a statement.
Bennett's wife and other children have however tested negative, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.
Israel's Ynet news reported that Bennett left a special cabinet meeting held in the Golan Heights in order to enter quarantine after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive.
Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton also entered quarantine on Sunday after her daughter tested positive.
Bennett had entered quarantine on December 14 after a person on his flight back from a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates tested positive for the virus.
Israel has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases amid the fast spread of the Omicron variant.
--IANS
ksk/
Bennett's wife and other children have however tested negative, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.
Israel's Ynet news reported that Bennett left a special cabinet meeting held in the Golan Heights in order to enter quarantine after his 14-year-old daughter tested positive.
Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton also entered quarantine on Sunday after her daughter tested positive.
Bennett had entered quarantine on December 14 after a person on his flight back from a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates tested positive for the virus.
Israel has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases amid the fast spread of the Omicron variant.
--IANS
ksk/