Israeli PM hosts trilateral meeting with Greek, Cypriot leaders

Jerusalem, Dec 8 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hosted Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a trilateral meeting here on Tuesday.



The leaders talked about regional security, economy and development, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister's office.



Bennett said common threats in the Middle East include climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and "security in the face of terror."



Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis praised Israel for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak and thanked both Israel and Cyprus for their support during the large wildfires in Greece last summer.



The meeting included discussions over cooperation against Covid-19, climate change, and how to be better prepared to face emergency situations, said Cypriot President Anastasiades.



Also on Tuesday, Israel and Cyprus signed a cooperation deal regarding scientific research and the technology for advancing scientific excellence in both countries, according to the statement.



