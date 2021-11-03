Israeli, Bahraini leaders meet for 1st time after normalization deal

Jerusalem, Nov 3 (IANS) Leaders of Israel and Bahrain met for the first time since the two countries normalized their ties on the sidelines of the climate summit in Glasgow, the Israeli Prime Minister's office said in a statement.



Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Tuesday with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom, the statement added.



A "historic first meeting" was held between senior leaders of the two countries, the statement said, without elaborating on the content of their talk, Xinhua news agency reported.



Israel and Bahrain signed a US-brokered normalization deal in September 2020.



--IANS

int/khz/

