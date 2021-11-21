Israel tightens security after fatal attack in East Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Nov 21 (IANS) Israel reinforced its security in East Jerusalem on Sunday amid rising tensions in the flashpoint city following a shooting attack that killed one civilian and injured four.



At about 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), the attacker, identified by Palestinian media as Fadi Abu Shkhaidem, opened fire at civilians outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a contested site holy to both Muslims and Jews.



One person was critically injured in the shooting and died hours later in hospital, while four more sustained injuries, Xinhua news agency reported quoting statements from the Israeli government and medical facilities.



Israeli state-owned Kan news TV identified the victim as Eliyahu Kay, 26, from Modiin, a city west of Jerusalem. He recently migrated from South Africa to Israel and was employed at the Western Wall, known in Islam as the Buraq Wall, as a tourist guide.



The assailant was shot and killed by the police on the spot, the police said in a statement, adding two of the four injured were police officers who were wounded by shrapnel.



Israeli Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev described the shooter as a member of Hamas and from the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem. During a tour at the scene, Barlev told journalists that the attacker used a submachine gun.



According to Barlev, the assailant arrived at the Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers every day. "Today he arrived with a weapon and decided to shoot, unfortunately," he said.



The attacker Abu Shkhaidem, 42, was a teacher at a religious high school in Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Hamas praised it and confirmed that Abu Shkhaidem was its member.



Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he ordered security forces to be on alert to prevent possible "copycat" attacks that might follow Sunday's attack.



"I have directed the security forces to prepare accordingly and be alert, also over concern for copycat attacks," he said. "We need to be on heightened alert and prevent future attacks."



It was the second attack in East Jerusalem within a week. On Wednesday, a Palestinian teenager was shot dead after he stabbed two police officers, the police said.



