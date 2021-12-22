Israel launches nat'l cybersecurity center to protect transportation systems

Jerusalem, Dec 22 (IANS) Israel's Ministry of Transport and Road Safety on Tuesday announced the launch of a national center to deal with cyber threats in the transportation sector.



The newly-set security operation center, which will unite all transportation bodies in Israel, aims to improve their ability to defend against cyberattacks, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.



It will integrate knowledge and data between all transportation bodies on land, air and sea, and will increase the level of readiness to deal with cyber threats to ensure the continuity of public services, the ministry said.



The new center will be operated by the Israel Airports Authority, alongside the existing aviation cybersecurity operation room at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv.



--IANS

int/shs