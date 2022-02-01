Israel arrests 9 Palestinian suspects in Jordan Valley

Tel Aviv, Feb 1 (IANS) Israeli security forces have arrested nine Palestinian suspects during a large anti-terror operation in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, the army said.



Hundreds of army troops and Israeli police officers operated overnight between Sunday and Monday in the Jordan Valley as part of "an operation to thwart terrorist activity and confiscate weapon infrastructure in the area", Xinhua news agency quoted a military spokesperson as saying in a statement.



The nine Palestinian suspects were transferred to the Israeli Border Police for questioning, the spokesperson said, adding 16 vehicles, a handgun, and stolen military ammunition and equipment were confiscated.



The raid sparked clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in several locations, where dozens of protesters hurled rocks and an improvised explosive device at the troops who responded with "riot dispersal means", according to the statement.



On January 25, a joint police-army statement said security forces thwarted a smuggling attempt in the Jordan Valley, seizing 53 weapons, including 39 handguns, 10 Kalashnikov assault rifles and four M16 assault rifles.



The Jordan Valley is part of the West Bank, a territory captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East.



Israel kept its control over the territory despite international criticism.



