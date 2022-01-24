Israel approves $716mn plan to plant 450,000 trees due to climate change

Tel Aviv, Jan 24 (IANS) In the wake of climate change, Israel has launched a national plan to plant 450,000 trees across the country, according to a joint statement issued the Ministries of Environmental Protection and Agriculture and Rural Development.



The plan, at a total of 2.25 billion shekels ($716 million), includes the planting of trees along about 3 million metres of streets by 2040, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.



The plan, aiming to prepare for climate changes, was approved by the government after submitted by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg and Minister of Agriculture Oded Forer.



The trees will be planted following artificial intelligence mapping of the existing tree shade cover in the local authorities.



"The trees will also significantly reduce heat spots, protect from heavy rains and reduce further negative consequences of climate change and pollution," according to the statement.



