Israel appoints new chief for Shin Bet security service

Tel Aviv, Oct 12 (IANS) The Israeli cabinet has approved the appointment of Ronen Bar as the new chief of the Shin Bet or the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) effective from Thursday, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.



A father of three, Bar, 55, holds a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Philosophy from Tel Aviv University and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.



He served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit and was later recruited to the ISA where had an operational position.



In the Shin Bet, he served in multiple operations in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria, and Lebanon.



In 2011, he was appointed Head of the ISA Operations Branch.



In 2016, he was appointed Head of the staff branch responsible for building up the organisation and in 2018, he was appointed ISA Deputy Director, his current position.



Over the years, Bar led operations and units that were awarded several Security Prizes.



Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: "Ronen is a brave fighter and a daring commander who, throughout his life, has dealt with the highest mission of all - defending the security of Israel. He risked his life for the homeland more than once. Ronen grew in the ranks of the organization and served it in various positions in which he contributed greatly to safeguarding the security of Israel and its citizens.



"As he takes up office as Director of the ISA, I am certain that he will move the ISA forward to achieve new heights of performance and excellence."



The main activities of the Shin Bet are in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, where it carries out Palestinian-related counter-terrorism operations.



