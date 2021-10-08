Isolation of Afghanistan did not serve any purpose: Taliban

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Taliban's political office member and nominee for the UN Suhail Shaheen said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants to engage with the world and warned that the isolation of Afghanistan in the past proved to be failed and did not serve any party, Khaama Press reported.



Shaheen made the statements in his meeting with ambassadors and representatives of EU, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, Canada, UK, and the US in the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday.



In a series of Twitter posts, Shaheen said that he was accompanied by members of the political office in Doha and all reiterated their commitments to support humanitarian aids to Afghanistan.



"I told the representatives that IEA is a reality and we are ready to engage with the international community and resolve issues through talks and understanding based on mutual interests and positive interaction," Shaheen said.



The UN nominee of the Taliban added that as the winter is approaching in Afghanistan, people will be in desperate need of humanitarian aids.



Shaheen also pledged to be also continuing the projects which are left incomplete.



--IANS

san/pgh