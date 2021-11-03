Islamabad witnesses continuous increase of dengue cases

Islamabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Islamabad has been witnessing a continuous increase in dengue cases as 94 more patients were reported in the last 24 hours, health authorities in the Pakistani capital said on Wednesday.



One more dengue patient died in the capital, local media reported Wednesday morning, taking this year's total death toll from the disease in the city to 15.



Islamabad District Health Officer Zaeem Zia told local media that 56 cases were diagnosed in the suburbs of Islamabad and 38 in the urban areas, reports Xinhua news agency.



According to the health authorities, the total number of dengue ases this year has reached to 3,737 in the capital with 2,140 reported in the suburbs and 1,597 in the urban parts.



The city's district health officer told local media that 784 residual spray and 98 fogging actions were carried out in different parts of Islamabad during the past 24 hours to counter the spread of the disease and wipe out the potential breeding sites of the mosquito larvae.



