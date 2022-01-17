ISL: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match postponed

Bambolin (Goa), Jan 17 (IANS) Hyderabad FC's match against Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League was postponed hours before the start here on Monday, the organiser said in a statement. The match was scheduled to be played on Monday evening at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.



"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) announces the postponement of Match No. 63 between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC scheduled to be played today, Monday, January 17, 2022, at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team taking into account the inability of Jamshedpur FC to field a team. The League will look to rearrange the fixture to a later date. The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly," ISL said in a statement.



On Sunday, the match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC was postponed. However, ISL had not revealed the exact reason behind the postponement of the match, but it was believed that ISL clubs are facing problems on multiple fronts due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.



ATK Mohun Bagan's match against Bengaluru FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Kolkata-based franchise's bio-bubble. Earlier, their match against Odisha FC was postponed after an unnamed player reported positive for Covid-19.



