ISL: Chennaiyin FC coach backs his players to come good against Odisha FC

Vasco (Goa), Dec 17 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC will look to improve their ranking on the points table when they take on Odisha FC in their next Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan here on Saturday.



The two-time ISL champions are positioned fifth with eight points, after losing to Mumbai City FC by a solitary goal in their last match. However, a strong showing against Odisha on Saturday will help them temporarily regain their position in the top-four.



"I believe in the team and my players. We need to keep going and reach our targets; we need to be ready for that. It's a new game; new three points and we need to go for it. Win (against Odisha) will give our confidence back," Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said on Friday ahead of the club's sixth match.



Talking about the approach against Odisha FC, Bandovic said, "For me, every game is difficult. They (Odisha) are a very good team; they have some dangerous players who can create problems. But we are ready for it with full discipline and concentration to score goals and win the game."



The Montenegrin coach believes in backing his players and is confident that his side will soon start converting the opportunities into more goals. "Yes, we have created many chances but missed scoring goals. We need goals. When you make chances, the goals will come. I believe it is just a matter of time, we will score goals," the 52-year-old added.



In the two matches played last season between the two sides, the first game ended in a draw while Chennaiyin FC emerged victorious with a 2-1 margin in the second.



--IANS



