ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal sign striker Rahul Paswan

Panaji (Goa), Jan 27 (IANS) SC East Bengal on Thursday signed the forward Rahul Paswan for the remainder of the ongoing 2022 Indian Super League (ISL) season.



The 23-year-old joins the Red-&-Gold brigade after topping the scoring charts in this season's Calcutta Football League, netting six goals.



"It's a dream come true for me, joining a prestigious club like SC East Bengal. Every footballer from Bengal aspires to play for these big teams and I am no exception. I will look forward to giving my best and helping the team in whatever way I can," said Paswan after joining the club.



Paswan's inclusion will add the attacking prowess to the Kolkata based side, who have won just one game this season.



"Paswan is a good, young talent. He is a good addition to the side and I am sure he will do well for us," said head coach Mario Rivera.



SC East Bengal will take on ATK Mohun Bagan next in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday.



