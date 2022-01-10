ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal sign Brazilian striker Marcelo on loan

Fatorda (Goa), Jan 10 (IANS) Struggling Indian Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal have roped in Brazilian forward Marcelo Ribeiro dos Santos on loan from Gil Vicente FC till the end of the season, the club announced on Monday.



The 24-year-old joins from Portuguese top division side Gil Vicente FC to add much-needed firepower in attack.



"Marcelo joins the red and gold brigade from Primeira Liga in Portugal, where he was plying his trade for Gil Vicente FC. He made his debut for Gil Vicente FC last year in August. Before he joined the Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente FC, the 24-year old played for Spanish clubs Burgos CF and Sanse," the club said in a statement.



"I am pleased to join SC East Bengal. It is one of the biggest clubs in India, and I am really looking forward to joining the team and helping them in the league," Marcelo told the SC East Bengal media team after putting pen to paper for the club.



The Brazilian is the first signing for the club since Marco Rivera was announced as the team's new head coach.



The Red and Gold brigade takes on Jamshedpur FC in their next ISL match on Tuesday.



SC East Bengal are currently plumbing the bottom of the standings with six points from 10 matches.



