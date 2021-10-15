ISI pushing its agenda of targeted killings in Kashmir

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Despite the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kashmir, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been pushing its agenda of targeted killings in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and has also prepared a list of 100 targets, including political leaders.



This was revealed after the security forces intercepted messages from terror outfits in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), which wanted to intensify the targeted killings in the Valley despite the fact that the Indian Army and central police forces have initiated major operations against the terrorists in the Valley.



Citing the intercepted messages, the sources said that a new terror outfit is being planned which will be hiring more and more J&K youth. They are being provided with small arms like pistols and hand grenades to attack people to disturb the peace and tranquility in the valley.



With the recent targeted killings of people belonging to the minority communities in the Valley, the terror outfits want to create a communal divide in Kashmir, another source said.



According to the messages intercepted by the Indian agencies in the first week of this month, the ISI officials held a meeting with terrorist leaders of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muzaffarabad and it was decided to form a new terror outfit in Kashmir which will hire the youth who have been inspired by the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.



"In the new outfit, the ISI plans to hire youth who are terrorist sympathisers and do not have any crime record. They will be used for targeted killings," an official involved in anti-terror operations in Kashmir said, adding that they also plan to attack Hindu temples in the Valley.



This new ultra outfit has been asked to kill non-Kashmiri people and those who are associated with political parties, some Hindu outfits and Kashmiri Pandits who have been returning to the Valley to take over the possessions of their ancestral properties.



