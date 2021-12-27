ISI provides winter clothes, navigation app to terrorists to infiltrate J&K

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) With an aim to sneak more terrorists in J&K from Pak occupied Kashmir, Pakistan's notorious intelligence wing, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been providing them with winter gears and navigation app, sources in the security set up have said.



The sources also said that these terrorists have been trained to use GPS-based navigational system and also trained in camouflaging and other tactics to survive in the forest areas of J&K to evade the Indian security forces' vigil.



Quoting the latest intelligence inputs, the sources said that there has been a confirmed report of the presence of around 250 terrorists at various launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir areas and around 90 ultras have been trying to sneak into the Indian territory.



The security agencies have been given the input by the intelligence agencies. These launch pads are humming with the activities close to Machhal, Tangdhar and Keran sectors in J&K and the terrorists are trying to infiltrate the LoC.



The officials in the security network in the union territory said that the ISI has directed them to find out new routes to infiltrate and this was also corroborated by the interrogations of the arrested Over Ground Workers (OGW).



The interrogation of the arrested terrorists have also confirmed that the probable new routes have been provided by the Pakistan Army officials and they have been instructed to continue their efforts despite the heavy snowfall in Kashmir.



The arrested OGWs have also admitted that that five new routes like Kalakot, Manjot, Kashnala, etc., in PoK are on the terrorist map, the officials said, adding that the patrolling on the Indian side has been increased despite the hostile terrain.



An official in the security grid in J&K said that usually during the winter the attempts of infiltration used to be less in recent years, but this year the trend has seen an increase which is a matter of concern for all the security agencies deployed on the border and LoC with Pakistan.



The use of drones by these terror groups for sending arms and explosives has been also a major concern for the security forces in J&K and they are keeping eyes on these aerial carriers, the source further said, adding that the Indian Army has installed anti- drone mechanism at vulnerable points on the LoC and International Borders.



