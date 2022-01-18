ISI planning UAE-like drone attack in India?

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The Indian intelligence agencies have found that Pakistan is purchasing Chinese drones to use them for the purpose of smuggling arms and drugs into the country, sources said.



Sources in the security agencies said that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is purchasing drones from China for terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Pakistan can also execute drone attacks in India like the one in Abu Dhabi on Monday which killed two Indian nationals, the sources said.



After receiving the crucial inputs, the security agencies have stepped up their vigil and have spoken to the law enforcement agencies in various states regarding this.



Since the Republic Day is round the corner, Delhi Police have been specifically briefed about the inputs.



A document has been accessed by IANS, which confirms ISI's conspiracy.



"ISI can execute drone attacks like the one in Abu Dhabi on Monday which killed two Indians. We are suspecting that a few famous personalities can be targeted with drone attack by terrorist outfits backed by the ISI," said a source.



"The inputs have been received from a reliable source. They indicate that ISI has procured very sophisticated, customised drones from China, which are water-resistant and capable of operating even during rains. These drones can fly up to 800m AGL (actual ground level) and 15-20 km one side. It has been further learnt that the ISI has provided these drones to terrorist groups (LeT and JeM) to use them against India by smuggling arms and narcotics into the country," the source said.



After receiving the inputs, the Border Security Force (BSF) has been informed. In Punjab, the BSF had earlier spotted a few drones, some of which were gunned down by the force. The drones were used for the purpose of smuggling of arms and drugs by Pakistan-based handlers.



The agencies have specifically alerted the states after the drone attack in Abu Dhabi regarding possible similar attacks in the country.



