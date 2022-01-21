IS militants attack Kurdish prison in Syria

Damascus, Jan 21 (IANS) The Islamic State (IS) attacked a Kurdish-run prison in Syria's northeastern province of Hasakah in an attempt to free inmates of the terror group, a war monitor reported.



The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the IS militants blew off the gate of the Sina'a prison with a booby-trapped car and an explosive-laden fuel tanker, reports Xinhua news agency.



It said a number of inmates fled the prison while many Kurdish security members were wounded.



The watchdog group said helicopters with the US-led coalition fired at the vicinity of the prison and dropped light bombs to help the ground troops in their hunt for the escapees.



Captured IS militants have repeatedly tried to break free from the prison in Hasakah.



A number of IS militants have been imprisoned by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) following the defeat of the terror group in Hasakah and parts of Deir al-Zour province.



--IANS

ksk/

