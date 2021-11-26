Irula tribals staying in temple premises allege threat by DMK leader

Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS) Some Irula tribals have complained that Loganathan, a local DMK functionary in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu, has threatened them with dire consequences if they stay in a local temple due to the threat of heavy rain. They were living in makeshift shanties earlier.



Balakrishnan (23), a man from the Irula tribe, along with his wife Kavitha and their three-month-old baby and ten other community members was living in makeshift shanties at Pappankuzhi in Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district on the roadside for the past 10 years. However, in heavy rain, they shifted to the godown of a municipal waste segregation centre.



However, as mosquitoes posed a big problem they shifted to a temple that was 500 metres from the municipal centre for the past few days.



This led to trouble and a local DMK functionary Loganathan threatened them with a machete, came with a few people and said they would be burnt alive.



Balakrishnan told mediapersons, "He came to the temple and told us that it was not meant for lowly people like us and threatened that we would be burnt alive inside a godown if we don't obey his orders."



The Irula tribals have filed a complaint at the Sunguvarchatram police station but the police are yet to register a case.



Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police Sudhakar told mediapersons on Friday, "We are conducting an investigation and will take necessary action on the basis of it."



Balakrishnan and his family said they are finding it difficult to live in the open and even defecation is difficult for women in the open as men will have to guard them to prevent others from misbehaving. Irula tribals are demanding a house and Aadhaar card so that they get all the benefits.



DMK functionary Loganathan was unavailable for comment but the DMK said the party does not support his views and will take stringent action against him.



--IANS

