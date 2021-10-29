IRCTC stock recovers after Railways Ministry withdraws fee decision

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw its decision on sharing of convenience fee earned by IRCTC on online bookings of train tickets.



"Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted on Friday.



Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd. said "It was a roller-coaster ride for the IRCTC where it fell around 25 per cent in the Friday morning session after overnight news that Government asked the company to share half of its convenience fee from the Internet booking with it, but we have seen the reversal of this decision around 11 a.m. that led to a short-covering in the counter."



IRCTC was trading at Rs 859.25 down almost 6 per cent while it recovered from the morning lows.



"The stock will remain sideways in the coming days where the upside will be capped around 1000 level and the downside will be protected around 700 level. Overall fundamentals are still strong for this counter, but the market will hesitate to give valuations that it was enjoying before this event because such kind of risk will remain in the mind of investors," Meena added.



The roller-coaster ride led to a sharp rise in option IVs, i.e, the value of OTM options, therefore, option writers and arbitrageurs are looking at it as a golden opportunity as uncertainty is out of the window for the time being. The option writer may try to keep this counter range-bound for November.



--IANS

san/dpb

