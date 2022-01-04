Iraq's population exceeded 41 mn in 2021

Baghdad, Jan 4 (IANS) The Iraqi Ministry of Planning said that the country's population reached 41.19 million in 2021.



The total population is made up of about 51 per cent of men and about 49 per cent of women, while 69.9 per cent of the population is estimated to live in urban areas and 30.1 per cent in rural areas, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.



The numbers were sourced from the calculations done by the ministry's Central Statistical Organization in accordance with international statistical standards, the statement noted.



The Ministry announced last year that the country's population had exceeded 40.15 million by the end of 2020, while the population in 2019 exceeded 39 million.



