Iraqis vote in snap parliamentary polls

Baghdad, Oct 10 (IANS) Millions of Iraqis headed to the polls on Sunday across the country to elect a new Parliament amid hopes that it could solve the country's long-standing crisis.



Voters are lining up to cast their ballots at 8,273 polling centres, which opened their doors at 7 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.



The voting process will conclude at 6 p.m.



According to the country's Independent High Electoral Commission, the results are expected to be announced in 24 hours afterward.



The Iraqi parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for 2022, were advanced in response to months of protests against corruption and a lack of public services.



According to the electoral commission, about 24 million Iraqis are eligible to cast their ballots for 3,249 candidates, running individually and within 167 parties and coalitions, vying for 329 seats in the legislature.



