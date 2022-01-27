Iraq reports record daily Covid cases of 8,107

Baghdad, Jan 27 (IANS) The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 8,107 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count so far in 2022, raising the nationwide caseload to 2,175,793.



It also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the death toll from the virus to 24,319, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 3,154 to 2,087,357, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.



Meanwhile, 53,590 people got vaccinated against Covid-19 in a period of 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses administered in the country to 9,167,113.



Since the start of 2022, the ministry has reported continued increases in Covid-19 infections in Iraq.



--IANS

int/shs

