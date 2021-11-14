Iran's FM urges 'serious' approach for 'good deal' in nuke talks

Tehran, Nov 14 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has called for a "serious" approach of the negotiating sides in the upcoming nuclear talks for a "good deal".



"I believe that if the opposite sides enter the Vienna talks with a serious and positive approach, it will be possible to achieve a good agreement in a short time," Amir Abdollahian was quoted as saying.



The Islamic Republic and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are set to meet in the Austrian capital of Vienna on November 29 to resume the negotiations which were paused in June due to Iran's presidential election and the subsequent alteration in the administration.



"The Islamic Republic has no intention to be locked in the stalemate remaining from the previous negotiations," he said, urging for "effective and verifiable removal of (US) sanctions and the return of the opposite sides to their full obligations" as the necessary steps for the progress of the talks.



Washington's behaviour in imposing new sanctions against Iran has made providing "objective guarantees" an unavoidable necessity, he said, referring to the Iranian officials' persistence for the guarantees that the next US administrations will not repeat the legacy of former President Donald Trump by withdrawing from the deal and re-imposing sanctions against Tehran.



Amir Abdollahian also pointed to the recent European tour of Iran's nuclear negotiator Ali Baqheri Kani, saying that he has had "explicit and useful" talks in a number of European capitals ahead of the scheduled reconvene of the talks.



The JCPOA Joint Commission is scheduled to reconvene in Vienna with the participation of delegates from China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, and Iran.



The US, which terminated its participation in the agreement in May 2018, is expected to engage in the talks indirectly.



