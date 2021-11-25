Iran's FM says agreement with IAEA possible

Tehran, Nov 25 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has tweeted that an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is possible, and a meeting will be held soon.



Amir Abdollahian said on Wednesday that in "cordial, frank and fruitful" talks he held with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran on Tuesday, they reached "good agreements on continuing cooperation", Xinhua news agency reported.



"Yet, to work out a text, we need work on a few words," he added, while warning that "politicisation of technical matters is unproductive."



The Iranian foreign minister made the remarks in apparent response to Grossi's comment on his Tehran visit as "inconclusive" at a quarterly meeting of the agency's board, held in Vienna earlier in the day.



Grossi travelled to Iran on Monday evening and met Amir Abdollahian and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami on Tuesday over outstanding issues between Iran and the IAEA, including a standoff over the monitoring of activities at the centrifuge parts production site near Karaj, in the run-up to the Vienna nuclear talks scheduled to resume on November 29.



--IANS

