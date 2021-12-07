Iran vows support for Gulf countries' security

Tehran, Dec 7 (IANS) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hosted National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and assured him of Tehran's support to the security of Gulf states.



"Good relations with the countries of the region are among the priorities of Iran's foreign policy under the new administration, and this is the reason why we welcome the development of relations with the UAE," Raisi told Al Nahyan during the meeting on Monday.



Raisi said the relations between Iran and the UAE should not be influenced by "outsiders", and warned of efforts by "enemies of regional countries...to create fear among neighbours".



The President noted that Israel will turn "any place where they set their foot on into a tool for expansionism".



In August last year, the Iranian authorities harshly condemned the establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE and Israel.



For his part, Al Nahyan said that the UAE has the development of relations with Iran in their agenda since both countries "have a common destiny".



The UAE official told Raisi that his meetings in Tehran "will be a turning point in the relations between the two countries".



Al Nahyan presented Raisi with an invitation by UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit the country, and voiced hope that Raisi's trip would open a new chapter in the ties between Abu Dhabi and Tehran.



