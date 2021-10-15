Iran urges 'practical' steps, 'tangible' results in nuke talks

Tehran, Oct 15 (IANS) Taking "practical" steps with "tangible" outcomes should be the purpose of the upcoming nuclear talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri.



The Iranian official made the remarks at the meeting with visiting Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora in the capital Tehran, reports Xinhua news agency.



During the meeting, Bagheri said Iran had always proved a responsible player in the international affairs, while the behaviour of the other side, the US, showed that it was far from being a responsible player.



He added that the side showing more responsibility was closer to the negotiating table.



"Achieving tangible results is important for Iran, as Tehran is always ready for serious negotiations that result in a practical agreement and not merely a paper agreement," he was quoted as saying.



Meanwhile, he cast "serious doubts" on the real intention of the US to fulfil its obligations.



Bagheri also criticized what he called "inaction" of the European parties in meeting their commitments under the JCPOA, stressing the need for them to "act responsibly".



For his part, Mora announced his readiness as the EU coordinator to cooperate with Iran and other parties at negotiations to reach acceptable results for all sides, according to a press release by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.



As for the relations between Iran and the EU, the two officials emphasized the promotion of cooperation in a range of regional and international areas and agreed to continue consultations in the coming days in Brussels.



According to the Western media, the EU-Iran talk was aimed to bring Washington and Tehran back to complying with the deal.



After six rounds of talks in Vienna between Russia, China, Germany, France, the UK and Iran, with the US indirectly involved, Iran recently said its current administration, which assumed office in late August, needed "a reasonable amount of time" to prepare its negotiating team and strategy.



The nuclear talks that began in April sought to bring Washington back to the table and persuade Tehran to assume compliance with the commitments it dropped after former US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.



