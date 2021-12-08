Iran says US seeking 'new crisis' in region after fall of ISIS

Tehran, Dec 8 (IANS) Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has accused the US of seeking "a new crisis" in the region after the fall of the Islamic State (IS) militant group, state TV reported.



"The US is very angry about the collapse of Daesh (the IS) in Syria and Iraq as well as the victory of the resistance front... and is looking for a new crisis," Shamkhani said on Tuesday at a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, Xinhua news agency reported.



The creation of a security crisis in Syria by the US and Israel could lead to dangerous consequences for the entire region, he warned.



The Iranian security official denounced continuous Israeli airstrikes against Syria, Palestine and Lebanon, saying "resistance" is the only means to confront Israel's aggression.



Shamkhani pointed to the solidarity of Tehran-Damascus political and security relations and called for further development of trade ties between the two countries.



For his part, Mekdad thanked Iran for its support for the Syrian nation and government and said a new chapter in bilateral cooperation has opened up following the defeat of foreign-sponsored terrorist groups and the establishment of relative stability in the Arab country.



The US military presence in Syria is a violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he noted.



Iran has been a major ally of the Syrian government in its fight against the armed rebels since 2011.



